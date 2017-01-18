TTI, TxDOT Sign Agreement to Test Connected and Automated Vehicle Technologies

Testing connected and automated vehicle technologies (CV/AV) on state highways could start this year.

In an agreement with TxDOT, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute can propose testing of its own technology applications or technologies from industry and other universities.

Christopher Poe, TTI Assistant Agency Director, is the Institute’s CV/AV transportation strategy lead.

“TxDOT has been involved in research with Texas A&M and University of Texas for years and historically they have always brought good safety research to the state highways, so this MOU formalizes that process,” said Poe.

Technologies being tested range from detection of wrong way drivers to new pavement markings and signs that can be read by automated vehicles.

“They don’t want to bring anything out on the road that isn’t safe, so the first step always is to prove that it can safely work in a controlled environment like our Proving Grounds on the A&M campus,” said Poe.

According to the TTI news release, the first agreement to begin testing on a state roadway could happen soon. Five separate TxDOT research projects are being evaluated at TTI’s Proving Ground at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus, and will be ready for real-world testing in the near future.

Click below to hear Christopher Poe visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

ChristopherPoe010617