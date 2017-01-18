Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, January 18th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed decisions being made about the state’s budget, today’s caucus, committee appointments, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 18.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JohnRaney011817

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111968

Posted by on Jan 18 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-