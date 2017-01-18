State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, January 18th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed decisions being made about the state’s budget, today’s caucus, committee appointments, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 18.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111968
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jan 18 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.