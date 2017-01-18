RVP Talent Initiative Committee Is Not Making A Presentation At January’s Coordinating Board Meeting

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will not be receiving a presentation at its January meeting from the committee of the Research Valley Partnership related to the possible creation of a new community college in Brazos County.

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson…a member and former co-chairman of the RVP committee…brought up the committee’s work at the last council meeting.

Nelson said he appreciated the committee’s focus, which he said led to Blinn College and the Texas A&M system reaching an agreement for workforce training at the system’s RELLIS campus.

Nelson made no reference to the committee spending a couple of months collecting petition signatures calling for a property-tax supported

community college.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson at the Bryan city council meeting on January 10, 2017.