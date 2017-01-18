Former Bryan Couple Ordered To Repay Former Employer $300,000

A former Bryan couple arrested three years ago has been ordered to repay $300,000 dollars from their former employer that was taken between 2011 and 2013.

According to online court records, 42 year old Kelsey and 44 year old Shannon Lackey have paid back $50,000 dollars so far to the absentee owner of a Bryan area small business.

Kelsey Lackey was booked in the Brazos County jail earlier this month for transfer to state prison to serve a three year sentence. Shannon Lackey was placed on ten years probation.

Investigators with the Brazos County sheriff’s office learned the Lackey’s spent $80,000 dollars of company money on landscaping. Other purchases included two all terrain vehicles, a $10,000 dollar bed, $5,000 dollars of fireworks, a playhouse, a garage, weapons, airline tickets, hotels, limousine rentals, and tickets to San Antonio Spurs games.