Former Bryan City Councilmen Join Neighborhood’s Continuing Requests For Assistance

On a regular basis for the last couple of years, the public comment portion of Bryan city council meetings have included requests from residents of the Castle Heights neighborhood, who live along Highway 21 east of the freeway.

At the last council meeting, there were eight who asked again for city assistance. Two of those eight were former councilmen Rafael Pena and Al Saenz.

Pena, who identified himself as a member of the Castle Heights neighborhood association, asked the council to take action to reduce flooding, widen Clark Street, and extend Clark Street to Old Reliance.

Saenz joined Pena in the request to reduce flooding.

Councilman Prentiss Madison, who defeated Pena in last November’s election, said he attended the neighborhood association’s meeting the week before last and passed on residents information to the city manager.

Councilman Reuben Marin, who defeated Saenz, told residents their requests are not falling on deaf ears.

Click below for comments from Rafael Pena, Al Saenz, Prentiss Madison, and Reuben Marin from the January 10, 2017 Bryan city council meeting.