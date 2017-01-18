CS Police Identify Suspect In Two Armed Robberies

From College Station police:

On Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 2035 hours, officers with the College Station Police Department responded to the area of Poplar and Texas Ave for an aggravated robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that the female victim was approached by a white female and asked to get a ride near Dominik and Olympia Way. During the drive, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and took the vehicle and phone of the victim. Officers immediately began checking the roadways for the stolen vehicle.



At 2044 hours, a second aggravated robbery was reported. The male victim was approached at an apartment complex in the 500 block of University Oaks by a white female in a white car. The suspect pulled a handgun on the male victim and demanded his wallet. The male turned over his wallet and the suspect left in the white vehicle. While officers were interviewing this male victim a third victim walked up to the officers. The third victim was also approached by the suspect and she demanded his wallet at gunpoint. This victim had nothing to give the suspect so she left.



None of the victims were injured during these robberies.



The vehicle was recovered in a nearby apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey at 2051 hours. After speaking with several witnesses it was determined that the suspect entered an apartment in this same complex. After several attempts to speak with the suspect, SWAT and HNT were called out.



After all avenues to make contact with the female were exhausted, SWAT forced entry into the apartment and detained the occupants. The female of interest was located inside the apartment but was transported to the hospital for unrelated medical concerns.



At this time there is no continuing threat to the public in relation to these offenses. The person involved has been identified but at this time has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.



This case has been turned over to the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

