Bryan ISD School Bus Rear Ended, No Students Injured

A Bryan school district bus was rear ended after school Wednesday afternoon.

DPS reports none of the 12 students on the bus or the bus driver were injured. The driver of a pickup was taken to a Bryan hospital.

Troopers were sent to the intersection of Tabor Road/FM 974 and FM 2776 northeast of Bryan just after 5 p.m.

Troopers were told the bus was moving forward with its yellow lights activated after dropping kids off when it was struck by the pickup.

Bryan ISD reported a mix of elementary, middle, and high school students were on the bus.