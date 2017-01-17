Three Men Wanted for Armed Robbery

College Station police are looking for three black men for an armed robbery just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to the report, the resident at a home on Cain Road, between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road, said the suspects held them at gunpoint and demanded property.

The victim, who was not injured, said all three suspects were stated to be in their mid 20’s. Two of the suspects were described as dark skinned black males with the remaining suspect being described as a light skinned black male with short dread locks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.