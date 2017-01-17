Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 17th, 2017

State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed the legislative session, budgeting for border security, Child Protective Services, state institutions’ tuition and fees, and more during his appearance on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 17.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CharlesSchwertner011717

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111950

Posted by on Jan 17 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-