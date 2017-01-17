State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 17th, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed the legislative session, budgeting for border security, Child Protective Services, state institutions’ tuition and fees, and more during his appearance on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 17.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
