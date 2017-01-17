Old SWC Rivals Square Off Tonight on WTAW

Aggie Basketball Game #17:

Texas A&M (9-7; 1-4 SEC) vs. Arkansas (13-4; 2-3 SEC)

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 · 6:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena (12,989) · College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network (For more info – 12thMan.com/TV)

Adam Amin, Play-by-Play

Jon Sunvold, Commentary

RADIO: WTAW 1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Dave South , Play-by-Play

Al Pulliam, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius Ch. 145 / XM Ch. 190

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

LIVE MOBILE LIVE STATS: tamustats.com

—

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will renew acquaintances with a familiar foe Tuesday night inside Reed Arena when it hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The old Southwest Conference rivals have faced off 153 previous times on the hardwood during the series, which dates back to the 1923-24 season. The Razorbacks stand out as the sixth-most common opponent in A&M men’s basketball history.

Road wins have been difficult to come by in the series with Arkansas losing its last three visits to Aggieland. The last Razorback win in College Station came on Jan. 23, 1991, during Arkansas’ final year of competition in the SWC.

The matchup will be nationally televised on SEC Network with Adam Amin calling the play-by-play action and Jon Sunvold providing color commentary. Radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Tuesday night will be Throwback Night at Reed Arena with a bevy of promotions planned, including a costume contest, classic poster giveaway and the opportunity for one lucky fan in attendance to participate in the $5,000 half court challenge. Additionally, the action on the court will have the look of yesteryear as the Aggies will don retro warmups and uniforms for the game.

Head Coach Billy Kennedy

Point Guard JC Hampton

Center Tyler Davis

SETTING THE SCENE

• After playing three of its last four contests away from home the Aggie return to the friendly confines of Reed Arena to host Arkansas Tuesday night.

• For the long-time Southwest Conference foes, the meeting will be the 154th all-time on the hardwood but just the seventh as SEC members.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 1/14 games)

• The Aggies rank 14th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 5.9 per contest.

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 47.6 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC in assists with an average of 17.1 per contest … The Aggies are third in the league with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks third field goal percentage defense by allowing opponents to shoot just 39.6 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M leads the conference in rebounding margin at +6.6 and in offensive rebound percentage at 39.7 percent … The Aggies are 16th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.75).

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 23rd in fewest fouls this season (267).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC’s brightest freshman, ranking second in the league (19th nationally) with 41 blocked shots for an average of 2.6 per game.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 17th nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 60.9 percent from the field … He also ranks seventh in the SEC in total rebounding at 6.9 per contest while checking at second on the offensive glass at 3.3 offensive rebounds per outing.

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking sixth in steals per game (1.9), eighth assists per game (4.2) and 10th minutes played (31.5).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC’s top sharpshooters, checking in at sixth in the league shooting 40.7 percent from long range while making 2.5 3-point baskets per contest, third in the SEC.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• Sophomore Tyler Davis scored 16 points Saturday at Mississippi State to lead the Aggies, the 11th time he has paced the team in scoring during his two-year career.

• Freshman Robert Williams notched a pair of blocked shots at MSU to extend his blocked shot streak to 16 games as well as bringing his team-leading blocked shots total to 41 … It stands as the longest such streak by an Aggie since Bryan Davis had a 17-game block streak from Nov. 29, 2009 to Feb. 3, 2010.

• In just his third career start last Wednesday vs. LSU, sophomore guard Chris Collins set career highs in points (12), assists (8), rebounds (4) and 3-point field goals (2) … Collins’ eight assists were the second most by an Aggie this season, trailing only DJ Hogg ‘s nine against A&M-Corpus Christi (12/5/16).

NOTING ARKANSAS

• Arkansas is coming off a 92-73 win over Missouri on Saturday in Fayetteville that gave the Razorbacks a 13-4 overall record with a 2-3 mark in SEC games.

• The Razorbacks are 10-2 at Bud Walton Arena this season but just 1-2 in road games.

• Senior forward Moses Kingsley, who was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year, is enjoying a solid campaign as he averages 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per contest … The Abuja, Nigeria, native ranks second in the SEC in rebounding and first in blocked shots.

• Senior guard Dusty Hannahs leads team in scoring at 14.2 points per outing, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range … The Texas Tech transfer paces the SEC and ranks 10th nationally by shooting 91.2 percent from the free throw line.

• Veteran head coach Mike Anderson is in his sixth season at the helm in Fayetteville … Anderson’s Razorbacks went 16-16 last season with a 9-9 SEC record that saw them finish in a tie for eighth in the league.

• The Razorbacks were picked to finish in fifth in a preseason poll of media that cover the SEC.

• Razorback associate head coach Melvin Watkins served as the 18th head coach in Texas A&M men’s basketball history from 1998-2004 … In six seasons on the Aggie bench, Watkins compiled a 60-112 (.349) record.

SERIES HISTORY VS ARKANSAS (ARKANSAS LEADS 98-55)

• Wednesday will be the seventh SEC contest between the Aggies & Razorbacks … the two schools shared a spot in the Southwest Conference from 1915 until 1991 when the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

• The two schools have faced off 153 previous times on the hardwood during the series, which dates back to the 1923-24 season … Arkansas stands out as the sixth-most common opponent in A&M men’s basketball history.

• Texas A&M is winless during its last eight trips to Fayetteville, having last won at Arkansas on March 1, 1986.

• Last season the two schools split a pair of meetings with each team winning on its home court.

• A&M’s Billy Kennedy is 3-4 all-time as a head coach against the Razorbacks … his lone meeting against Arkansas prior to his tenure at A&M came during the 1997-98 season while the head coach at Centenary … the Gents fell in Fayetteville 61-48.

• Kennedy’s head coaching counterpart, Arkansas’ Mike Anderson, is 3-9 all-time against the Aggies.

UP NEXT AFTER THE ARKANSAS GAME

Texas A&M continues its two-game homestand at Reed Arena by hosting Georgia at 11 a.m. on Saturday … The game is slated to be televised on ESPN2.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics