Premier Development League Soccer Headed to the Brazos Valley

Bryan-College Station, TX (January 16, 2017) – The Clutch Entertainment Group announced today that the Brazos Valley will have a franchise competing in the Premier Development League for the upcoming 2017 season.

The announcement was held at the Calvary Court Boutique Hotel today with over 100 guests from the community in attendance.

The Premier Development League was founded in 1995 and features 67 teams in four conferences and has teams in both the United States and Canada. According to the PDL website, 70 percent of players drafted into the MLS have played in the PDL. The PDL consist mainly of elite level college players and 85 percent of rosters consist of players who have played college soccer in North America.

Brazos Valley will be an affiliate of the Houston Dynamo, the first time an affiliated team will be in the area in over 60 years. The team will have a multi-year agreement with the Dynamo. Houston will have a hybrid affiliation meaning they will be responsible for selecting players and coaching staff. The hybrid affiliation is the first of its kind in the PDL. Clutch Entertainment Group, which owns the Brazos Valley Bombers, will handle the day-to-day operations of the club.

The team name will be decided on by a fan vote online. The contest will start tomorrow and will be located on the team website, www.bvsoccer2017.com

The head coach for the inaugural season will be James Clarkson. Clarkson has been with the Houston Dynamo for 10 years as the Academy Director and oversaw the creation and development of that program. He played professionally in New Zealand for Manawatu AFC and also played non-league soccer in England. Nine of his Academy players have signed professionally with the 1st team and three of his players are currently on the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros roster.

The Brazos Valley will play their home games at Nutrabolt Stadium, home of the Brazos Valley Bombers. The city approved $1.86 million of join effort renovations which will make the field a multi-sport facility.

Brazos Valley will be a part of the Southern Conference and will compete in the Mid-South Division. Last year the Mid-South Division was comprised of five teams and the conference consisted of 12 teams.

The home opener is on June 5th and the team will have 14 regular season games and one friendly match. They will play eight home games and seven road games.