Packers pull off upset in Big-D

ARLNGTON, Texas (AP) _ The first major upset of the NFL playoffs has occurred and the victims are the Dallas Cowboys, the top seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers stunned Dallas 34-31. The Cowboys have won just two playoff games since 1996.

Mason Crosby boomed a 51-yard field goal at the final gun to send the Packers to the NFC title game against Atlanta. Crosby had hit a 56-yarder with 1:33 left before the Cowboys tied it. The big play in Green Bay’s game-winning drive was a 35-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Collins on a third-and-20 situation.

Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the 12-6 Packers won their eighth straight. The Cowboys finished 13-4.

The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers’ third NFC title game.

After finding Bryant again , Prescott powered through the middle for the 2-point conversion that tied the game at 28.

Then came an exchange of long field goals only 58 seconds apart after the two-minute warning before Rodgers and the Packers got one more shot, and set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal.