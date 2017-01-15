Texans See Season End Against Patriots

UNDATED (AP) — The New England Patriots are heading to the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year, while the Atlanta Falcons will make their first appearance in the NFC title game since 2012.

Dion Lewis used three different ways to score touchdowns as the Patriots ousted the Houston Texans, 34-16. Lewis grabbed a 13-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score later in the first quarter and ran for a one-yard TD.

Tom Brady finished 18 of 38 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady hit Julian Edelman eight times for 137 yards to help the Pats become the first team to reach six straight conference title games.

The Patriots defense picked off Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) three times and held him to 198 passing yards.

New England will host the winner of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Steelers.