Caldwell Woman Dies & Three Children Hospitalized In Crash West Of Bryan

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded Sunday to a one vehicle fatality crash on SH-47 and SH-21.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., a 2007 Ford pick-up with three children inside was travelling northbound on SH-47. It struck a bridge guardrail, traveled over it and onto SH-21.

The deceased driver has been identified as Renee Garcia, 53, from Caldwell. Garcia was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:45 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Louis Garcia.

Three children, ages 8, 10, 12, were transported by ambulance to St Joseph Medical Center in Bryan. They are listed in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries.

All occupants were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The posted speed limit is 75 mph – rain and wet road conditions appear to be contributing factors based on the preliminary investigation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this time.