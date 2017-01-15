Home » Sports » Williams’ 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida

Williams’ 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida

Posted by Sports Sunday, January 15th, 2017
(Source: Texas A&M Athletics)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Danni Williams scored 25, including five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M defeated Florida 67-59 in a women’s basketball game at Exactech Arena.

The Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-8 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Gators (9-9, 0-5 SEC) went on a run and led most of the second quarter, leading to a 36-35 halftime advantage.

The Aggies regained their form in the third quarter, outscoring Florida 19-11 in the frame, and never letting the Gators closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Williams led the Aggies’ 3-point barrage, as Texas A&M sunk nine from downtown, the most for Texas A&M in a single game since Jan. 27, 2013. Williams 25 marks her third straight game with at least 19 points.

Curtyce Knox had 16 points with the Aggies’ other four 3-point makes. Khaalia Hillsman came a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 19 at Missouri, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m. Texas A&M returns home on January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES
• Texas A&M improves to 14-4 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. Florida falls to 9-9 and 0-5 in SEC play.
• The Aggies made nine 3-pointers in this game, the most since the Aggies drained 12 against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2013.
Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 18 games this season
Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the seventh time this season and fourth time in five SEC games
Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the second straight game and the seventh time this season
o Her five 3-pointers were the most by a Texas A&M player since Jan. 27, 2013, when Adrienne Pratcher (6) and Peyton Little (5) both had 5+ threes.
o She scored 10+ points for the 17th time in 18 games this year, and the eighth straight game.
• Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 323-133 in his 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 731-296 in his Hall of Fame career. He is tied for seventh among active coaches and tied for 13th all-time in career wins.
• Blair has won 103 SEC games in his career, the most of any active SEC coach

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

