Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Bryan

Bryan police are investigating the death of a woman who officers believe was struck by a vehicle and killed early Saturday morning in the Castle Heights neighborhood.

The woman was identified as 48 year old Geneveve Serna of Bryan.

BPD responded Saturday morning at 6:30 to the 4900 block of East Highway 21…near Douglas…to a call of someone lying in the ditch.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.