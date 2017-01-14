Aggies Fall to Mississippi State in Starkville, 67-59

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Schnider Herard scored a career-high 16 points, Lamar Peters added 14 and Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 67-59 on Saturday.

Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won its third straight game heading into a showdown with No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday. Herard, a freshman, made 5 of 7 shots from the field and 6 of 8 free throws.

Peters, also a freshman, made all 11 of his free-throw attempts.

The Bulldogs leading scorer this season – sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon – had just 13 points, but all of them came in the second half.

Texas A&M (9-7, 1-4) lost despite a 38-23 rebounding advantage. The Aggies were hurt by 22 turnovers and were also just 1 of 14 (7.1 percent) from 3-point range. Tyler Davis led Texas A&M with 16 points.

Mississippi State missed its first nine shots from the field – falling into a 10-0 hole in the process – and didn’t score a point until Peters made three free throws more than seven minutes into the game.

The Bulldogs responded quickly, scoring the next 11 points to take the lead. Herard made an acrobatic tip-in at the buzzer to give Mississippi State a 25-24 halftime lead.

Texas A&M Head Coach Billy Kennedy

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

● Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State on Saturday inside Humphries Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. … The loss dropped A&M’s record on the season to 9-7 with a 1-4 mark in SEC play.

● The setback also snapped a four-game Aggie winning streak in the series vs. MSU, which A&M still leads by a count of 6-4.

TEAM NOTES

●A&M owned a 38-23 advantage in the rebounding column as well as a 40-22 margin for points in the paint and a 17-5 edge in second-chance points … However, the team was guilty of 22 turnovers.

● The Aggies started the game on a 10-0 run before the Bulldogs scored their first points on free throws with 12:25 remaining in the opening period … MSU did not make its first field goal attempt until the 12:05 mark of the first half.

● Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Chris Collins, DJ Hogg, Tonny Trocha-Morelos, Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the first time this season (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

● Sophomore Tyler Davis scored 16 points to lead the Aggies, the 11th time he’s paced the team in scoring during his two-year career.

● Davis was joined in double-digit scoring by DJ Hogg (13 points) and Robert Williams (12 points).

● Williams also notched a pair of blocked shots to extend his blocked shot streak to 16 games as well as bringing his team-leading blocked shots total to 41 … It is the longest such streak by an Aggie since Bryan Davis had a 17-game block streak from Nov. 29, 2009 to Feb. 3, 2010.

● Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy fell to 108-77 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 319-256 in 19 seasons as head coach.

UP NEXT

● Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to host old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas on Tuesday during the first of two scheduled meetings with the Razorbacks this season … The game is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network.