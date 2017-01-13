The “Voice’ of Kyle Field” Stepping Down

Kyle Field public address announcer Chace Murphy has resigned after 16 seasons at the mic.

Murphy has served as public address announcer for Texas A&M home football games and men’s basketball games since 2001.

He made the announcement via Facebook Friday afternoon:

“After much prayerful consideration, I have resigned as public address announcer for Texas A&M Athletics. It is what is best for both myself and Texas A&M Football and Men’s Basketball.

I want to thank Texas A&M for giving me so many opportunities. At this time, both my health and my relationship with my family are suffering. Ergo, this is the best course of action for me.

To all the fans and followers of Texas A&M Athletics: please know that I will always bleed maroon. I thank you for your support and will watch with much anticipation as the Aggies reach for greater heights.”

Thanks and Gig’em,

Chace Murphy