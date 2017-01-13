Tommy Wallis Sues Bryan ISD & Texas Attorney General To Block The Release Of More Records

Former Bryan school district superintendent Tommy Wallis has gone to court in an effort to block the release of additional records that might include what was written about him by his leadership team.

Wallis filed a lawsuit in Austin after the Texas Attorney General’s office directed Bryan ISD to release more documents.

Two weeks ago, Wallis did not oppose the release of an e-mail and a recording of a private meeting last September where he was told to consider a buyout then was instructed to give up district property and leave the administration building.

WTAW News has asked for records that Tommy Wallis did not oppose to releasing.

WTAW News has asked for an evaluation of Wallis by four other central office administrators…which was brought up during the private meeting.

Tommy Wallis and former Bryan ISD school board president Doug Wunneburger made comments related to presenting evaluations of Wallis by other BISD administrators.

Wallis sued the district and the AG in Travis County and got a judge to block the release of additional information.

According to online records, a court hearing has been set for January 26th.

Bryan school board president Trey Moore says they are eager to release what he described only as various documents.

Wallis and his lawyers have not responded to requests for comments.

Wallis is in Missouri City working as an interim high school principal. WTAW News is waiting for details of Wallis’s employment from Fort Bend ISD.