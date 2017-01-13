Hocke Joins Texas A&M Football Staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach

COLLEGE STATION—Mark Hocke (pronounced HOCK-eee, like the sport) has been named the football strength and conditioning coach at Texas A&M University, Aggie head football coach Kevin Sumlin announced today.

“I am pleased to have Mark join our staff,” Sumlin said. “He has great experience in the SEC that will serve our team well.”

Hocke comes to Aggieland from Florida State University where he was a co-associate football strength and conditioning coach for head football coach Jimbo Fisher in 2016.

Hocke served as the director of strength and conditioning at the University of Georgia on Mark Richt’s staff in 2015.

Prior to becoming the director at Georgia, Hocke spent six seasons with the University of Alabama strength staff helping the program to three SEC titles and three National Championships and working with 10 NFL first-round draft choices.

“I am excited about the opportunity at Texas A&M,” Hocke said. “From my time at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama, I know it takes high energy and total commitment to being your best in the weight room, the field, in the classroom and in life. There are no short cuts and I look forward to getting started in Aggieland helping develop our student-athletes mentally, physically, spiritually and socially.”

Hocke got his start at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, La. where he worked five years as a varsity football coach as well as strength coach.

His certifications include CSCCC Certified, FMS Screen Certified as well as USA Weightlifting Level 1 Sports Performance Coach Certified.

Hocke earned his undergraduate degree from the University of New Orleans.

