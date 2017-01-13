Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Finds New Offices

After a three year search, the convention and visitor’s bureau (CVB) appears to be getting new permanent offices in College Station.

No one on the Bryan city council expressed opposition at this week’s meeting to the $490,000 dollar proposal on the ground floor of The Lofts At Wolf Pen Creek at Holleman and Dartmouth.

According to information presented to the council, the proposal has been approved by the CVB board and the city of College Station.

The CVB board has approved picking up one-fourth of the cost and College Station a 56 percent share of the expense…leaving Bryan with a 19 percent share.

CVB president Shannon Overby says this replaces temporary space where currently they can not make pitches to business prospects.

The CVB has been in temporary space since moving out of longtime offices on University at the now demolished Chimney Hill shopping center.

The new offices will not house a visitors center. Multiple centers will be located, according to Overby and Bryan city councilman Ben Hardeman, in areas where visitors congregate in the twin cities.

Click HERE to read and download the CVB presentation to the Bryan city council.