City of College Station Update on WTAW Friday, January 13th, 2017
David Brower, Community Development Analyst in the City of College Station’s Community Services Department, discussed home buyer education classes, the Down Payment Assistance Program, and more during his appearance on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 13.
Click below to hear David Brower visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
