BTU Upgrading Computer Software Means No Access To Paying Bills

From the city of Bryan & BTU:

On Friday, January 13, 2017, the Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) main office and payment drive-thru located at 205 E. 28th Street in Bryan, will close at 1:30 PM for software system maintenance.

All payment methods, including online customer accounts, kiosks, and the interactive voice response (IVR) phone system, will be unavailable until the afternoon of Monday, January 16th.

This scheduled software maintenance is necessary to help ensure the BTU system is up-to-date with the highest functionality available. The system upgrade will cause a short disruption in customer service functions but will not impact electric service.

In addition, please note the BTU main office and payment drive-thru will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Customers will be able to make payments in person at this location during normal operating hours beginning Tuesday, January 17th.

Updates will be posted online at www.btutilities.com.

If you have an emergency utility need, please call the System Operations Center at 979-822-3777.