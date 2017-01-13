Bryan Policeman Visits With Reporters Three Weeks After Being Shot

A Bryan policeman whose life was saved after a gunshot hit his protective vest visited with reporters about what happened three weeks ago.

Officer Joel Bravo, an 11 year member of the Bryan police department, says he’s more cautious and more aware of his surroundings.

While Bravo says he was able to stay on his feet after he was hit, the impact left what he called “a little permanent reminder on his left chest”.

Bravo returned to desk duty five days after the December 22nd shooting, then he returned to the night shift with a partner on New Year’s Eve.

Bravo has been on his own since a week ago Wednesday.

Click below for comments from Joel Bravo, visiting with local reporters: