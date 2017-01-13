Bryan Council Approves $2.2 Million On Unbudgeted Parks Projects

Four Bryan parks will be getting improvements as the result of unanimous votes at this week’s city council meeting.

None of the projects were in this year’s budget. A variety of funding sources are planned to pay the estimated combined cost of two point two million dollars.

Most of it, $1.8 million, is going into an extreme makeover at Travis Field, where the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball team plays. The playing field will get a synthetic turf, new lights, and a new scoreboard. There will also be improvements to the grandstand.

The Bombers will contribute 15 percent of the funding, spread out over a ten year period. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says there will be a variety of funding sources.

One of the city funding sources is hotel occupancy tax money, as long as the Bombers parent company attracts out of town tournaments. Mayor Andrew Nelson noted the city will be partially reimbursed if the Bombers don’t generate additional hotel business.

Mike Southerland, who voted for the project, was concerned about the $700,000 cost of new youth baseball fields when the Texas National Guard needs land where current fields are located.

The council also approved $60,000 dollars to replace two pavilions at Williamson Park, $120,000 for new restrooms at Astin Park, and $150,000 for new playground equipment at Tiffany, Scurry, and Castle Heights Parks.

