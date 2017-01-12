Texas A&M’s Ag College Dean Announces His Return To The Faculty

Texas A&M’s dean of the college of agriculture and life sciences and vice chancellor of four system agencies said some already knew he would not be seeking a third term in that post.

Mark Hussey has announced he will be returning to a faculty position after the end of the legislative session and his successor is on the job.

Dr. Hussey’s nine years as dean also included 16 months as interim university president, between Bowen Loftin and Michael Young.

In a memo to affected employees, Hussey says the timing of the announcement followed consultation with Young, system chancellor John Sharp, and provost Karan Watson.