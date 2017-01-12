State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 12th, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed balancing the budget, making education a priority, the wine industry vs. the cotton industry, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 12.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111818
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jan 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.