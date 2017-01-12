Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, January 12th, 2017

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed balancing the budget, making education a priority, the wine industry vs. the cotton industry, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 12.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal011217

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111818

Posted by on Jan 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-