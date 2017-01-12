One Bus Rear Ends Another In College Station

One Bus Rear Ends Another In College StationFeatured Stories, News Thursday, January 12th, 2017
Two buses were damaged in a crash Thursday morning north of Consolidated High School.
College Station police reports there were no passengers on board the CSISD and Brazos Transit District buses and neither driver was hurt.
Officers were told the transit district bus was still stopped after dropping off a passenger on Welsh when it was rear-ended by the school bus.
The driver of the school bus was ticketed.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111838
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jan 12 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.