CHI St. Joseph Health Reduces Staff For The Second Time In Five Months

For the second time in five months, layoffs have taken place at Bryan based CHI St. Joseph Health.

A spokeswoman tells WTAW News 22 positions were eliminated, primarily focused on non-patient care roles. That’s after four positions were cut last August.

The reductions, according to the CHI statement, were the result of an “effort to reduce expenses in a fluid healthcare industry”.

The statement did not reveal where the layoffs occurred. Catholic Health Initiatives, which purchased the St. Joseph system just over two years ago, has facilities in ten cities throughout the Brazos Valley.

The Eagle, which first reported the layoffs, says this was part of 346 positions eliminated by CHI around Texas.

According to a statement WTAW News received from CHI’s Texas division, 202 left the company, 100 vacant positions will not be filled, and the remaining 44 were either reassigned to comparable roles or were offered other jobs.

Statement from CHI St. Joseph Health System:

“In an effort to reduce expenses in a fluid healthcare industry, we have worked diligently to take a comprehensive look at all aspects of our organization and identify areas we can achieve programmatic and operational efficiencies in light of market conditions.

This week, we have reduced 22 positions, or less than 1% of our total workforce within CHI St. Joseph Health. These reductions were primarily focused on non-patient care roles. In alignment with our core values, we are providing services to support these employees through this transition.

As always, providing high-quality compassionate patient care remains our top priority, while sustaining and advancing our healing ministry to the communities we serve.”

Statement from CHI Texas division:

In an effort to reduce expenses, we have worked diligently to take a comprehensive look at all aspects of our organization and identify areas we can achieve programmatic and operational efficiencies in light of market conditions. Though we have made significant improvements and identified additional opportunities, with the continual challenges facing healthcare today, we must institute critical organizational changes at this time to realign our financial performance.

This week, we have reduced 346 positions across the 17 hospitals in our division. Of the positions impacted, 100 were vacant positions and will not be filled; 16 employees are being reassigned to comparable roles; 28 employees were offered other positions within the division; and 202 employees have left our organization, representing less than 2 percent of our workforce. These reductions were primarily focused on non patient care roles. In alignment with our core values, we are providing services to support these employees through this transition.

As we move forward, we will focus on performance improvement plans to address opportunities in key areas while implementing strategies designed to support growth. As good stewards of our resources, we will continue to take thoughtful and deliberate actions to ensure we are providing high-quality compassionate patient care, while sustaining and advancing our healing ministry to the communities we serve.