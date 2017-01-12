Aggie Women to Host Arkansas on Zone 1150/102.7

Game 17 • SEC Game 4 • Thursday, January 12, 2017 • 7 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at

Texas A&M Aggies (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

College Station, Texas | Reed Arena (12,989)

Broadcast: SEC Network Plus (Mike Wright, Tap Bentz)

Radio: The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Bret Dark)

Coming off of a 77-68 win at No. 24 Kentucky, Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to host Arkansas in an SEC women’s basketball game on Thursday, January 12. The first 1,400 fans in attendance receive Danielle Adams bobbleheads.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network Plus, with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated users can view the game on their smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and computers. Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark bring listeners the radio call on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM and worldwide at 12thMan.com.

Aggie Head Coach Gary Blair

Aggie Center Khaalia Hillsman

Aggie Guard Curtyce Knox

The Aggies are 2-1 in SEC play after winning at Kentucky on Sunday, as Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with a career-high 26 points. Knox, who leads the NCAA in assists, has tied or set her career high in all three SEC games. She ranks third in the league with 19.7 points per game in SEC play.

Jessica Jackson leads the Razorbacks with 16.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Despite an 9-0 start to the season, including wins against Memphis, Texas Tech and Butler, Arkansas has gone 2-5 since, and has weathered a 0-3 start to SEC play.

The first 1,400 fans receive bobbleheads featuring 2011 Final Four MOP Danielle Adams, who led the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship.

After this game, the Aggies head to Florida on Sunday, January 15 at 12 p.m. on SEC Network. The Aggies next home game is Jan. 22 against LSU at 4 p.m.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics