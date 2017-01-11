UPDATE: Process To Determine College Station Fire Chief Finalists

Update 1/11/2017:

The four finalists for the position of College Station Fire Chief are in town today (1/11/2017) for a full day of visits, interviews and tours.

A city spokesman says their schedules do not include receptions with community members and the media because “these guys will be busy dawn ’til dusk” with other obligations.

Update 12/12/16 at noon:

There are four finalists for the fire chief’s position in College Station.

City officials are aware of only one local candidate.

A national search firm hired by the city council chose a member of the College Station fire department as one of nine who made the first cut out of more than 70 who applied.

City officials do not know if anyone from Bryan applied because they were told of only the nine who made the first cut.

The candidate from College Station was not among seven who received phone interviews with city officials.

The phone interviews led to selecting the finalists, who are currently working in San Angelo, South Carolilna, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

City manager Kelly Templin, who will select the new chief, says face to face interviews will take place next month…which will again involve city officials.

Templin says the goal is to have a new fire chief in place by February.

Original story courtesy of The City of College Station:

A nationwide search for College Station’s next fire chief has been narrowed to four finalists.

Chief Eric Hurt ended his 35-year career with College Station Fire Department on June 30, and those duties have been handled since then on an interim basis by 32-year department veteran Joe Don Warren.

More than 70 applications were received by Pennsylvania-based executive search firm Affion Public.

The finalists are:

Fire Chief Marion Blackwell, City of Spartanburg, S.C.

Chief Blackwell has more than 35 years experience in fire service, including former experience as fire chief or assistant chief in various municipalities across the U.S. Chief Blackwell holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership and course completion on his PhD in Fire and Emergency Management Administration.

Fire Chief Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo, Texas.

Chief Dunn has more than 26 years experience in fire service and has been the San Angelo’s fire chief since 1990. Chief Dunn holds a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Fire Chief Jonathan McMahan, Rural Metro F.D., Tucson, Ariz.

Chief McMahan has more than 25 years experience in fire service, but began his fire career in Hunt County, TX. Chief McMahan holds a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership and is expected to complete his PhD in Organizational Culture in 2017.

Fire Chief Rob Ugaste, City of Wauwatosa, Wis.

Chief Ugaste has more than 26 years experience in fire service, including 15+ years as either fire chief or assistant chief. Chief Ugaste holds a master’s degree in Fire Service Leadership.

City Manager Kelly Templin says the caliber of these finalists is extremely high.

“When involved in a search of this nature you always hope for a good candidate pool,” Templin said, “but we’re being reminded how coveted the College Station chief job is throughout the fire industry.”

“Just having (Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s) Brayton Fire Training Field in our backyard is a huge recruiting incentive.”

Templin says face-to-face interviews with each of the finalists are expected in January with the hope of having a new chief in place by February.

About College Station Fire Department

The College Station Fire Department is an accredited agency through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. It is currently comprised of more than 150 highly trained men and women, and has a Fiscal Year 2017 budget of $16.85 million.