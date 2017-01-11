State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, January 11th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed several topics coming out of Washington D.C. including the rainy day fund, bills he has introduced, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 11.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
