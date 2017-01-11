Public Comments At Bryan Council Meeting About A Councilman’s Arrest Leads To Microphone Being Turned Off Twice

Tuesday night’s Bryan city council meeting was the first since Reuben Marin was arrested two weeks ago on a charge of family violence assault.

Marin said nothing about that, and he had no reaction to comments from two public speakers whose microphones were turned off for a combined three and a half minutes.

City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta says the microphone was turned off “at the Mayor’s direction after repeated warnings of violations of the Council’s standing rules for hear citizens.”

That meant those watching the meeting on cable or online did not hear all the comments.

Click below to hear instructions from Mayor Andrew Nelson before the start of the public comment portion of the meeting.

The last thing heard from John Miller was he would not be able to talk with Marin about an issue because, according to Miller, Marin “will be occupied with actions against him”.

Click below to hear comments from John Miller, including two minutes and 14 seconds of silence, followed by applause when Miller finished his remarks.

After Nelson repeated the rules, he called for the next speaker. Debra Miller, John’s wife, advised the mayor she was going to bring up what her husband said.

The audio was turned off for one minute and ten seconds after she started to compare Marin’s arrest to what happened last year after police responded to a domestic violence call by the wife of former councilman Rafael Pena…which led to no charges against Pena.

Click below to hear comments from Mayor Nelson, Debra Miller, silence, and the mayor resuming the meeting.

Marin, according to online records, remains out on bond.