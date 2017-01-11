Home » Featured Stories, News » Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Semi

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Semi

One person is dead after being struck by a semi on Highway 6 in Robertson County around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan, 57 year-old James Fachorn of Hearne, had entered the northbound lanes of Highway 6 when he was hit.

Fachorn was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan where he died from his injuries.

Trooper Morgan said no other injuries were reported and the crash is still under investigation.

