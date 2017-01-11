Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

A Bryan man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for committing an armed robbery two years ago.

Tylar Denzel Davis, 19, is one of four men who hit the Handi Stop Convenience Store on William Joel Bryan in January 2015.

The crew threatened the two clerks and stole cash out of the registers, various tobacco products, and a jewelry display case.

Bryan police’s investigation led to a search of Davis’ house where some of the stolen items were found.

All four men were convicted of this armed robbery.

Davis pled guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.