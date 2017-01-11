Gibson, Silfverberg power surging Ducks past Stars, 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ John Gibson made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season, and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the surging Swedish forward set up Andrew Cogliano’s top-shelf shot with 5:18 to play. Their line with center Ryan Kesler combined for 17 shots and largely dominated play for the Ducks, who stayed even with San Jose atop the Pacific Division with their fifth win in seven games.

Antti Niemi stopped 36 shots for the Stars, who wrapped up their three-game road trip with their fourth loss in five games overall.