Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush Teaching & Lecturing This Week At Texas A&M

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is spending this week on the Texas A&M campus at the Bush School of Government teaching a course he calls “a course on leadership through trial and error”.

Tuesday night he spoke at a public lecture where his parents, President George H.W. and Barbara Bush, were in attendance.

Jeb Bush talked about mirroring what he called his father’s servant leadership.

He detailed five leadership principles he learned while he was governor.

Audience questions included what can be done to heal the political divisions in the United States, if the Electoral College is appropriate for the 21st century, what the next four years will look like with Donald Trump as President.

Also participating in Tuesday night’s lecture was Bush’s son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

The George Bush Presidential Library Foundation hosted the lecture, which was sponsored by the William Waldo Cameron Forum on Public Affairs.