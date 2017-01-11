Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, January 11th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed actions Donald Trump could take on day one of his presidency, the Affordable Care Act, his appointment to the Energy and Commerce Committee, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 11.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
