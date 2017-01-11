Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, January 11th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed actions Donald Trump could take on day one of his presidency, the Affordable Care Act, his appointment to the Energy and Commerce Committee, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 11.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores011117

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111768

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-