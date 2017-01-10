Local Red Cross Installs Free Smoke Alarms

This Saturday, in honor of Martin Luther King Day, which is also a nationwide day of service, the local Red Cross is participating in a Home Fire Campaign.

Amy Grace, Executive Director of American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas, said their goal is to install 500 free smoke alarms in the Escandido and Eastside Historic District neighborhoods.

“That is what saves people, they get up and get out faster. Our whole goal is to reduce fire-related deaths by 25% nationally,” said Grace.

In the past 18 months, this nationwide free smoke alarm program has saved more than 111 lives.

Volunteers and members of the fire department will be going door to door installing the smoke alarms and providing fire safety education.

To volunteer for this event or find more information on future Red Cross events, call the local office at 979-776-8279.

Click below to hear Amy Grace visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

