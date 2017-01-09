Two Vehicle Crash Involves Waller County Ambulance

DPS is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a Toyota SUV and a Waller County ambulance Monday morning around 6 a.m.

According to Trooper Jimmy Morgan, the ambulance was traveling southbound on State Highway 6 when it struck the SUV crossing the roadway at the intersection of FM 2.

The two paramedics in the ambulance, and two passengers in the SUV were taken to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. They are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was air flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.