Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Men’s Basketball AP Top 25Sports Monday, January 9th, 2017
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1608 2<
2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1517 3<
3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1499 1<
4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1433 4<
5. Gonzaga 15-0 1366 5<
6. Kentucky 13-2 1327 6<
7. Duke 14-2 1173 8<
8. Creighton 15-1 1111 10<
9. Florida State 15-1 1071 12<
10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7<
11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14<
12. Butler 14-2 880 18<
13. Oregon 15-2 869 15<
14. Louisville 13-3 744 9<
15. Xavier 13-2 651 16<
16. Arizona 15-2 634 17<
17. Purdue 14-3 584 20<
18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13<
19. Virginia 12-3 580 11<
20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23<
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14-1 377 19<
22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22<
23. Florida 12-3 252 24<
24. Minnesota 15-2 167 _<
25. Kansas State 13-2 20 _<
25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25<
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana
6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3,
Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.
