Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1608 2<

2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1517 3<

3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1499 1<

4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1433 4<

5. Gonzaga 15-0 1366 5<

6. Kentucky 13-2 1327 6<

7. Duke 14-2 1173 8<

8. Creighton 15-1 1111 10<

9. Florida State 15-1 1071 12<

10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7<

11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14<

12. Butler 14-2 880 18<

13. Oregon 15-2 869 15<

14. Louisville 13-3 744 9<

15. Xavier 13-2 651 16<

16. Arizona 15-2 634 17<

17. Purdue 14-3 584 20<

18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13<

19. Virginia 12-3 580 11<

20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23<

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14-1 377 19<

22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22<

23. Florida 12-3 252 24<

24. Minnesota 15-2 167 _<

25. Kansas State 13-2 20 _<

25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25<

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana

6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3,

Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.