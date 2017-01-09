F.O.G Management

F.O.G stands for fats, oils and grease. Disposing of F.O.G in the proper way is important for your pipes.

Jennifer Nations, College Station’s Water Resource Coordinator, says flushing grease is never a good idea, but especially during the colder months when F.O.G solidifies faster.

This is because solidified F.O.G clogs sewer lines and creates backup problems.

Nations urges people to use alternative disposal methods.

Click below to hear Jennifer Nations visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JenniferNations010617-fog