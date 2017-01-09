Community Supports Local Family Who Loses Wife and Mother

A local family is in need of community support after the mother, Dr. Faith Kairu, unexpectedly fell ill and died while her family was traveling over the holidays.

Faith, her husband Tim, and their three children were in Kenya visiting loved ones when she started feeling unwell a few days before returning to Texas.

On the return flight home via Amsterdam, Faith was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU where doctors diagnosed her septic shock.

She died the morning of January 2nd.

A Go Fund Me Page has been created to help cover her hospital bills, funeral arrangements and her family’s travel expenses.

Faith was director of pharmacy at The Physicians Centre Hospital in Bryan.

WTAW’s Chelsea Reber visited with her friend, Dr. Comfort Manyame to learn more about Faith and her family.

Click below to hear the interview.

ComfortManyame010917