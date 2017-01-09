Bryan School Board Approves Superintendent Qualifications

At last week’s Bryan I-S-D school board meeting, members approved a list of qualifications and characteristics for their next superintendent following a presentation by a consultant from the Texas Association of School Boards.

Mark McCall, Vice President, said all nine qualifications and characteristics presented by the consultant were considered and approved.

McCall said one point that received much of the discussion stressed finding someone who comes from a district similar to Bryan.

“It was important for a professional educator to have recent, relevant experience of a teacher, campus administrator, and within a central office in a district or multiple districts with similar demographics,” said McCall.

McCall also thanks the community for their input and said comments from public forums and online surveys were heavily considered.

Click below to hear Mark McCall visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

