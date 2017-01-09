Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Bryan ISD’s Tim Rocka on WTAW

Bryan ISD’s Tim Rocka on WTAW

Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Tim Rocka discussed the Texas Education Agency’s proposed A-F rating system and Bryan ISD’s preliminary ratings, school vouchers, school finance, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, January 9.

Click below to hear Tim Rocka visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

TimRocka010917

