Bryan ISD’s Tim Rocka on WTAW

Bryan ISD’s Tim Rocka on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Monday, January 9th, 2017
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Tim Rocka discussed the Texas Education Agency’s proposed A-F rating system and Bryan ISD’s preliminary ratings, school vouchers, school finance, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, January 9.
Click below to hear Tim Rocka visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
