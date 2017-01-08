Knox’s Career Day Lifts Aggies to Win at No. 24 Kentucky

Curtyce Knox scored a career-best 26 points to go with nine assists, and the Aggies earned a 77-68 women’s basketball win over No. 24 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Lexington. The Aggies improved to 12-4 (2-1 SEC) with the victory. Stay tuned for a full recap and stats.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M is now 2-0 against ranked teams this season, with this win joining a Dec. 21 win vs. No. 19 Syracuse

The Aggies are now 12-4 this season and 2-1 in SEC play. Kentucky is 10-6 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.

This is the first loss for Kentucky this season in Memorial Coliseum, snapping a 15-game win streak in the venue. The Wildcats’ only other home loss came at Rupp Arena.

Texas A&M came back from a nine-point deficit to win the game, marking the Aggies’ second 9+ point comeback in three SEC games. The Aggies erased a 13-point lead to defeat Vanderbilt on Jan. 2.

Texas A&M made a season-high 7 3-pointers.

The Aggies scored 22 second-chance points, their second-highest total of the season

Khaalia Hillsman had her third straight double double and her eighth of the season. Her 10 career double-doubles tie teammate Anriel Howard for fifth on Texas A&M’s career list. She has scored in double figures in all 16 games this season

had 10+ rebounds for the 14 time this season Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 729-296 overall and 321-133 at Texas A&M. He is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics