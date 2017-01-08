Knox’s Career Day Lifts Aggies to Win at No. 24 Kentucky

Knox’s Career Day Lifts Aggies to Win at No. 24 KentuckySports Sunday, January 8th, 2017
Curtyce Knox scored a career-best 26 points to go with nine assists, and the Aggies earned a 77-68 women’s basketball win over No. 24 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon in Lexington. The Aggies improved to 12-4 (2-1 SEC) with the victory. Stay tuned for a full recap and stats.
QUICKIE NOTES
- Texas A&M is now 2-0 against ranked teams this season, with this win joining a Dec. 21 win vs. No. 19 Syracuse
- The Aggies are now 12-4 this season and 2-1 in SEC play. Kentucky is 10-6 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.
- This is the first loss for Kentucky this season in Memorial Coliseum, snapping a 15-game win streak in the venue. The Wildcats’ only other home loss came at Rupp Arena.
- Texas A&M came back from a nine-point deficit to win the game, marking the Aggies’ second 9+ point comeback in three SEC games. The Aggies erased a 13-point lead to defeat Vanderbilt on Jan. 2.
- Texas A&M made a season-high 7 3-pointers.
- The Aggies scored 22 second-chance points, their second-highest total of the season
- Khaalia Hillsman had her third straight double double and her eighth of the season. Her 10 career double-doubles tie teammate Anriel Howard for fifth on Texas A&M’s career list.
- She has scored in double figures in all 16 games this season
- Curtyce Knox had a career-high in scoring for the third straight game, scoring 26 points.
- It was her first career 20+ point game
- She scored in double figures for the fourth straight game, which includes all three SEC games.
- She has six 10+ point games this season and nine in her career
- Danni Williams scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and the 15th time in 16 games this season
- Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the 14th time this season
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 729-296 overall and 321-133 at Texas A&M. He is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
