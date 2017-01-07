Hogg’s 25 Not Enough, Aggies Suffer 11-Point Loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Duane Notice had 19 points off four 3-pointers and South Carolina used a late 14-2 run to pull away from Texas A&M 79-68 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (12-3) improved to 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the second straight season – and just the fourth time in 26 seasons in the league.

Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points, 11 of them coming after Texas A&M (8-6) took its final lead, 59-58, on Tonny Trocha-Morelos’ jumper with 6:58 remaining. Thornwell ignited the decisive run with a basket on the next possession that put South Carolina ahead to stay. Notice followed with a 3-point play and Thornwell had two more baskets. By the time PJ Dozier hit a 3-pointer from the left corner, the Gamecocks were ahead 72-61.

D.J. Hogg tied his career high with 25 points to lead Texas A&M, which fell to 0-3 in SEC play for the first time in its five league seasons. Hogg had seven 3-pointers, topping his career best of five last accomplished against St. Francis (Pa.) in December.

Rakym Felder scored 19 points and Chris Silva 15 for South Carolina.

For Thornwell, it was his second straight stellar performance since returning from a six-game suspension. He had 19 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three blocks in South Carolina’s win at Georgia this past Wednesday.