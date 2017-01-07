Cold, But Not Record Cold In B/CS

Sub-freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday in Bryan/College Station did not set new records.

According to the Houston/Galveston office of the National Weather Service, Saturday morning’s low at Easterwood Airport was 17 degrees. The record for January 7 was set in 1912 at 15 degrees.

Friday’s low temperature was 23 degrees at 11:24 p.m. The record for January 6 was set in 2014 at 21 degrees.