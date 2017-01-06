Registration Ending For Blinn-Bryan Campus Community Orientation Days

Blinn College’s Bryan campus is hosting the semi-annual Community Orientation Days event January 18 and 19.

Student activities coordinator Lane King says non-profit organizations as well as for-profit businesses are exposed to the largest number of students at the start of the spring semester.

While Friday is the official registration deadline, King says they will accommodate late requests.

Click below for comments from Lane King, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Additional information from Blinn College:

Blinn College is inviting community businesses and organizations to visit its Bryan campus to meet students as they begin their Spring semester.

Community Orientation Days will provide local organizations the opportunity to advertise their businesses, offer giveaways or discuss job and volunteer opportunities with Blinn students. The Jan. 18 and 19 event will be held in the Blinn-Bryan Campus Student Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Registration is available through Jan. 6 and costs $25, which covers both days of the event. For more information, contact Blinn Coordinator of Student Activities Lane King at lane.king@blinn.edu. Please include the name of your business or organization, the contact person, their business number and an email address.