Prepare for Freezing Temperatures

Freezing temperatures are expected this weekend, and there are some precautions you need to take around your house.

Jennifer Nations, College Station’s Water Resource Coordinator, said your sprinklers should be a priority.

“Go into the garage, look at your irrigation controller and make sure it is in the “off” position,” said Nations.

Business owners should contact their landscaping companies to make sure the irrigation system is completely turned off.

Runoff sprinkler water on sidewalks and roads can create dangerous conditions.

“When it freezes, it creates black ice, and when people are out walking their dog in the morning, they slip, fall and break their hip. If it’s in the roadway, we are getting into car wrecks,” said Nations.

Nations also recommends covering your backflow preventer.

Along with your pipes, plants and pets should also be cared for during freezing temperatures.

